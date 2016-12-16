Barbados’ Blissful Beach Houses at the Crane Resort

Crane resort’s tag line is ‘resort living, perfected’. A phenomenon rarely seen in the hotel industry, and yet, here it works, with the latest offering, the Beach Houses, an idyllic haven.

Established in 1887, the Crane defies space and gravity with its ever-expanding portfolio. Erosion of the east coast has been ongoing for centuries, 99% of the east coast of Barbados has been reserved as National Park, so that future generations may still enjoy its spectacular beauty.

There is very little room left from manoeuvre when constructing a luxury resort, yet again, this has not hampered the Beach Houses development. 62 free standing residences and a small boutique hotel are spread across the hillside. It attracts buyers and visitors from all over the world, they come to this side of the island, for peace and tranquillity, venture further west for ostentatious celebrity and fame.

The inspiration behind the development is its proud owner is Paul Doyle. Paul arrived in Barbados is 1988 and immediately saw potential in what was an historical 18 room hotel. Expansion began in 1999, with a melange of residential properties accompanied by full resort facilities. This dream morphed into a village, shops, bars and restaurants, built on the ethos of peaceful community living.

Skeete’s Bay Beach and Culpepper Island

Beach Houses is a secluded, low density and eco-friendly development overlooking Skeete’s Bay Beach and Culpepper Island. Its exceptionally laid back atmosphere does not detract from its luxury, the origins of beach houses in Barbados are far removed from these luxurious beginnings. The fortunate few were able to purchase beach houses as holiday homes and pass them down through generations, thus making it exceptionally difficult to get on to the beach houses property ladder. Until now that is.

Beach Houses delivers tranquillity in the rustic side of the island. If you want drama, do not come here, there are no nightclubs, few bars and the noisiest sea vehicle is a surf board. This is a soul searchers paradise built on contemporary architecture and environmental brilliance.

Beach Houses residences command 180 degrees of breath-taking ocean views and each home sits on approximately 8,900 sq. ft. of land and features two private infinity edge pools with hot tubs. Architect Shawn Archer and senior architect Ian Ramsey designed them in such a way, as to not obstruct views, and to reduce solar heat getting through the walls.

The open floor plans and muted tones create a space that is constantly refreshing and the blurred lines between the indoor and the outdoor living spaces are not just aesthetically pleasing but practicality useful too. The privacy afforded is precious; no tan lines levels of privacy, just the ocean as a witness to nudity. The bathroom is outdoor as well, surrounded by tropical foliage and wooden beams. Might as well be in the jungle, sans the fang toothed bloodsuckers.

Residents within this community will enjoy a secluded beach, 2 restaurants and a bar, and a state-of-the-art wellness centre, flood-lit tennis court, full-service day spa and convenience store ensuring the comfort of all who choose to call this development home.

Owners also enjoy access to sister property the Crane Residential Resort, and can take advantage of its world-class amenities and services including the famous Crane Beach, whose pink hued sands have been described as ‘one of the ten best beaches in the world’.

There are two types of ownership available; luxury fractional ownership and residential. Most people start with fractional ownership and realise that they love it so much they want to have it all, due to marketing and architectural costs being minimal, the affordability of these luxury end properties is not as drastic as you may think.

It’s worth reaching deep into those pockets to purchase a piece of tranquillity, a priceless commodity.

5 Key Questions:

Do I have to become a resident of Barbados?

No, non-national are welcome, there are no real estate restrictions.

Do the residences come fully furnished and is this included in the price?

The Crane residences include appliances only, although furniture packages are available.

What is the fee structure?

Residents are obliged to pay Community Fees and residence fees; includes are property taxes, insurance on building, free long distance phones calls, garbage collection.

Residence fees include electricity and water.

The resort fee is designed to cover services of the Crane Resort specifically for guests utilising your residence. Resort services include; front desk check in, rum or fruit punch on arrival, invitation to weekly manager’s cocktail party, bell desk service.

Will the Crane assist with the rental of my residence?

Yes, the Crane will market and provide reservations services for the Owner Residence for a marketing fee of 15% of net revenue.

Do I have access to other properties?

Beach Houses’ ownership also brings with it access to over 200 of the world’s most luxurious fractional properties and private residence clubs through membership in The Registry Collection® .

Information:

The Crane Resort and Residences: beachhouses.bb

info@beachhouses.bb

Tel+ 1 246 416 6560

Fractional ownership prices start at $US56, 000; whole ownership prices up to $2.95mil.

