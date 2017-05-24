PayPal, Yamaha Motor, Amazon are Customer Relationship Leaders say Consumers

New research shows PayPal, Yamaha Motor and Amazon viewed as customer relationship leaders by consumers in Ricoh ‘Triple R’ research. Consumers are challenging brands to be more personal, efficient and responsive in their strategic communications.

70% of European consumers say the best brands are those who treat them as individuals, according to new research commissioned by technology specialist Ricoh Europe. The finding from a survey of 3,600 consumers highlights the demand for personalised services, and for businesses to ensure they have the digital solutions to meet and exceed evolving customer requirements.

Ricoh Europe has devised a ‘Triple R’ rating where consumers rank how brands build quality relationships with them before (Reach), during (Respond) and after (Retain) purchase.

Out of consumer-facing brands operating across Europe, those deemed excellent in each of the three areas are:

The research also reveals that 57% would spend more with brands that make them feel valued, further emphasising the need for businesses to communicate in a more bespoke way.

David Mills, CEO, Ricoh Europe, said: “Consumers see Triple R brands as being at the top of their game when it comes to providing a fast and tailored service. This makes the need for optimised internal processes and the right technology essential to giving customers what they want.” The research we commissioned shows fifty seven percent of consumers would also spend more with brands that make them feel like valued customers. This heightens the fact that driving business growth must be intimately linked to making interactions easy and ensuring consumers feel appreciated.”

Consumers want brands to reassess where in the customer journey they place closest attention to their needs. 50% believe brands care most about their customers prior to a purchase. 59% believe brands tend to only care about their money and not the level of customer service provided. And 70% would prefer brands to focus more on their needs during and after the purchase.

Mills remarked: “Success in a digital-first world relies on brands using the right digital solutions to move closer to the customer. Automating time-consuming processes so that staff can focus on tasks that drive customer satisfaction. This creates win-win scenarios for company and customer, which supports profitable growth. The right technology along with streamlined digital processes are the most powerful tools in the battle to satisfy and retain today’s consumers.”