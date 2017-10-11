Slightly to the right is Beacon Hill, with its gas lit streets and brick sidewalks. Newbury Street, overflowing with haute couture and en-pointe eateries is to the left. In front, is Boston Public Garden, the first public botanical garden in America, right beside Boston Common, the oldest city park in America. Perfectly poised in the centre is the Four Seasons Hotel.

The hotel has just undergone a 15-million-dollar renovation. After thirty years at the top, a little upkeep was needed. The focus remains on luxury. So the designers got to work ensuring that this, coupled with local inspiration, encapsulated its New England birthplace.

The canvas was already there, an enviable position within the echelons of an American city powerhouse. And you won’t forget that in a hurry.

Arriving at the hotel, a welcome committee of flags wave regally. Seems like every nationality is represented. The bell boys prepare for your debarquement, in their tailored wine and gold uniforms, starched and pristine. The revolving lobby door leads you deftly into the airy checked black and gold marble reception, punctuated with bright, freshly cut flowers, softly lit candles and a sparkling uplighter chandelier. There is a subtle scent in the air, coconut oil perhaps, it cuts through the hot sticky outside air like a refreshing autumn shower. This is the epitome of elegance.

Check-in is swift and efficient. Service is paramount and it is delivered in abundance, just what you expect from the Four Seasons. Help yourself to a delicate pastry and some refreshments as you wait for your key card. Not that you will be waiting long. As a delicate touch, the key card is emblazoned with the public park, an artist’s water colour impression of the leafy oasis.

The concierge is available to escort you to your room, there is even a concierge for children. The elevators whisk you to the desired floor, and the visual onslaught of the park begins in earnest. A marvel to behold.

The rooms are bright and fresh. Cream and tawny colours form the base with vibrant yellow upholstery adding a splash of colour. Gold artworks hang on the colonial blue walls. The windows are vast to allow the stunning views to infiltrate. The darker wooden furniture exudes class.

The television screen is huge, like being at a cinema. Bed in and order the movie menu, butterscotch popcorn. Yes, please.

The bathroom has a rainbow shower and L’Occitane toiletries. Marble follows through here too, albeit not in such a dramatic fashion as in the reception. The bed is a sleep haven. The ‘sleep temple’ concept was designed to ensure a lasting night of slumber and this has certainly been achieved. The blackout curtains, soft bed, in- room temperature control and sound proof windows are the perfect combination of relaxation.

Downstairs, the Bristol Bar is a popular hideaway for Boston’s elite. It is discreet yet welcoming. Of course it offers signature dishes. Plump for the Bristol burger with Vermont cheddar, bacon jam pickle and thousand island dressing.

Facing the bar, the Bristol Restaurant focuses on New England style cuisine. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served here. Be aware that breakfast isn’t included in the overnight rate.

If you are ravenous after a day walking the famous Freedom Trail, a 15-minute menu can whip you up nourishment. Clam chowder is delicious, or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the kids. Kids and teens are catered for throughout your stay, especially in the menus, allowing for that delicate palette.

Sublime touches, a signature of the Four Seasons, are peppered throughout. Room service replenishes water twice a day. There is a house car drop off service within two miles. Complimentary coffee and pastries in the lobby in the morning. When you check you’re your room there is a welcome slate of local cheese, complete with homemade pesto, grapes and local bread and a bottle of red wine.

Ultimate indulgence rests on the eighth floor. Skip past the gym, which is fully equipped with a trainer if you need one; and on to the heated lap pool and a whirlpool tub, overlooking the Boston skyline. You can order food here, an afternoon tea perhaps, lounge and read the daily paper in your softened robe.

Undoubtedly, the Four Seasons Boston is a lesson in charm and elegance. Go and be taught, lessons never seemed so easy.

Information:

Rooms start from $595.00 to $895.00 depending on availability

www.fourseasons.com/boston

Belfast – Providence: