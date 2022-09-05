Bloated Belly Feeling Investigated

There are many different reasons that you may feel bloated in the abdomen. There is the irritable bowel syndrome, functional abdominal bloating, and constipation. There are also some dietary changes you can make that will help. And you can try biofeedback therapy to help control bloating and pain.

Functional abdominal bloating

Functional abdominal bloating is a common symptom that can be problematic. It has many possible causes and has been associated with other conditions, such as anorexia nervosa. Researchers have uncovered several factors that may be involved in this condition. A new study has investigated the role of psychological factors in causing bloating.

While there are many different causes for this disorder, the most common one is a bowel disorder. However, there are many theories for the pathophysiology of bloating, including increased luminal contents, altered abdominal empting, and increased sensitivity to intestinal stimuli. Several interventions have been developed to treat this condition, including dietary modifications and prokinetic drugs.

Distended abdomen

Distended abdominal pain can be a sign of a more serious underlying condition. The condition can also be accompanied by bleeding or other symptoms. A healthcare provider can help determine the underlying cause of a distended abdomen and recommend a course of treatment. However, if the distended abdomen is an acute condition that does not improve after treatment, you should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

The exact mechanisms that lead to abdominal distention are not completely understood. One theory involves the delayed proximal transit, which increases the volume of fluid in the small intestine. This in turn decreases the vertical height of the abdominal cavity, causing bloating. Similarly, severe vertebral osteoporosis causes the redistribution of abdominal contents. As a result, the abdomen protrudes because it has nowhere else to go.

Irritable bowel syndrome

A new study has examined the prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in older adults. The findings have important implications for diagnosis and management of this functional gastrointestinal disorder. The researchers looked at 1,000 patient records from the West Los Angeles Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center. They matched patients by age and sex, as well as any co-morbidities. They also tracked differences in IBS diagnoses, as well as any mood disorders.

Researchers have linked IBS with changes in the brain’s sensitivity to visceral and somatic stimuli. But it is not clear exactly how these changes relate to pain. But they do suggest that a connection between pain perception and the activity of the cingulate cortex may be present.

Constipation

The causes of constipation vary widely, but certain conditions and medications can exacerbate the condition. These conditions can include Hirschsprung disease and chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction. Some neurological conditions also delay bowel movement, which can exacerbate the condition. Other conditions include pelvic floor dysfunction, depression disorders, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Research has shown that low levels of serotonin in the brain can contribute to constipation. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter, and neurons in the gut use it. However, there are also several factors that can interfere with regular bowel movements, such as emotional upset. Moreover, eating disorders can result in constipation. Sustained periods of erratic eating may result in constipation, even when the individual returns to their normal eating habits.

Depression

A new study has discovered a connection between depression and the bloated belly feeling. The neurotransmitter serotonin can alter our mood. The hormone also plays an important role in our digestive function. The researchers found that rats with severe gastric problems at the age of eight and ten weeks were significantly more likely to become depressed or anxious. This suggests that the brain may be permanently altered by gastric upset during early life.

This new study found that depression and the bloated belly feeling are both connected to a glitch in neuron chemistry. During chronic constipation, gut neurons produce less serotonin than serotonin, which can cause both depression and gastrointestinal distress. This means that treatments aimed at increasing serotonin levels in the gut could alleviate both conditions.

Antidepressants

Researchers have been exploring the possibility that antidepressants may be useful for people with IBS, including citalopram, a tricyclic antidepressant. This medication works by affecting receptors in the brain and the gut. It has been shown to reduce bloating in IBS patients. A related drug called amitryptiline is also useful in treating bloating and discomfort. Other antidepressants used to treat IBS are lubiprostone and linaclotide, which have been shown to improve bloating and diarrhea.

Antidepressants can cause a range of side effects, some of which may appear immediately after treatment and others may develop over time. These side effects can range from minor discomforts to potentially life-threatening conditions. In many cases, people are unaware that they are experiencing side effects.