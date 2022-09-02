Common Asthma Medication Have Impact on Brain

The cross-talk between the brain and lungs in people with asthma is the subject of a new study being conducted at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Researchers are investing $2.5 million in the four-year project, called MINA, to better understand how the mind and body communicate. Asthma is often caused by psychological stress, and the brain responds to that stress by changing the way it communicates with the body.

While the discovery may not change how we treat asthma today, it could make it easier to find a cure for the disease. Researchers are exploring whether common asthma medications could have an impact on the brain. They are also assessing how mindfulness training affects the brain’s immune response. There is a strong correlation between the immune system and the brain, and mindfulness training can help people develop better habits and manage their illness.

Interestingly, the researchers found that the levels of a neurotransmitter in the hippocampal region decreased in individuals with asthma. These changes may precede the development of future cognitive impairment. They also found a strong association between the presence of asthma medication and changes in the hippocampal chemistry.

Although the effects were modest, the results of the study indicate that poorer asthma control is a cause of poorer global cognitive functioning. Asthma sufferers also tend to have lower levels of diurnal peak flow, a proxy for airway hyperreactivity, which is a hallmark of asthma. While there is no definitive connection between asthma and cognition, the authors recommend further research on the topic.

Asthma symptoms often occur at night and may result in sleep deprivation. Chronic lack of sleep is detrimental, especially for people who must drive or operate machinery. Asthma is common in children and adults, but the effects and complications may vary depending on age. Asthma patients can also benefit from breathing exercises, which can help improve exercise capacity and quality of life.

Asthma sufferers are at higher risk of developing the symptoms of ADHD, and taking medications for asthma can increase the risk by 45-53 percent. In addition to altering the levels of inflammatory chemicals and serotonin in the brain, asthma medications can also influence the development of behavioural changes.

Although asthma symptoms may seem severe and difficult to control, most patients can recover quickly and easily from even the most severe asthma attacks. A physician may use fast-acting medications, oxygen, and a dose of steroids to help control the symptoms. In severe cases, a breathing tube may be placed to maintain airflow into the lungs. The patient will be closely monitored for several hours until symptoms stabilize.