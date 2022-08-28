Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size Expansion Guaranteed Over Next 8 Years

While the dentist is the chief decision maker in terms of treatment recommendations, the entire dental team is increasingly involved in cosmetic dentistry. While the dentist is still the main driver for new business, hygienists are taking a bigger role in treatment discussions, advancing their role by 17 percentage points since 2011.

Dental systems & equipment

The expansion of cosmetic dentistry is a major trend in dentistry and will require additional investment in systems and equipment. New technologies will be introduced to improve dental procedures while enhancing the comfort and convenience of patients. For example, newer technology for digital radiography and intraoral cameras will improve patient engagement in the diagnostic process. These advancements will also help dentists promote pain-free dentistry. New developments in technology will also allow manufacturers to introduce products that are more convenient and faster to use.

The dental systems & equipment for cosmetic dentistry market is expected to grow by over 40% by 2020. The dental systems and equipment used in the field include instruments, chairs, light-curing equipment, and scaling units. Dental lasers and CAD/CAM systems are also gaining popularity. Orthodontic braces, such as removable and fixed ones, are also available. Implants are also widely used, with titanium and zirconium implants being the most common types.

AR applications are becoming increasingly popular in aesthetic and reconstructive dental procedures. With the help of Augmented Reality (AR), specialists can better tend to patients’ dental conditions. For instance, researchers have developed a machine-learning method that quantifies immune cells in close proximity to oral cancer cells. The system can help determine the likelihood of a patient’s survival. Meanwhile, neural networks can detect dental decay and periodontal disease from radiographs. While these techniques are still in their early stages, they may become standard practices in the near future.

CAD/CAM technology

With rising awareness of the benefits of CAD/CAM technology, the dental industry is expected to see better growth prospects in the coming years. The United States is one of the biggest markets for CAD/CAM technology. The US has a developed healthcare infrastructure and an increase in tooth decay, with nearly half of all adult Americans exhibiting some sign of gum disease.

CAD/CAM systems are changing the way dental laboratories are operated. They allow dental labs to reduce their production time and cost by producing precise dental restorations. The technology is also enabling more dentists to collaborate with large dental laboratories to take advantage of centralized milling capabilities.

With the help of CAD/CAM systems, dentists are able to predictably treat one or two teeth or multiple teeth at a time. This reduces the time it takes to create single-unit crowns or onlays. The technology is also easier to use than traditional methods and is compatible with existing dental labs. Despite these advantages, CAD/CAM technology cannot replace the skilled hands of dentists. With sound operative techniques and proven systems, dental technicians can use CAD/CAM technology to enhance patient outcomes and make their jobs easier and more profitable.

Dental implants

With increasing awareness of dental implants, the market for dental implants is expected to expand at a fast pace. The rising geriatric population is a major factor contributing to the demand for dental implants. It is estimated that by 2050, the global geriatric population will reach two billion.

Dental implants are manufactured from a variety of biomaterials, including metals, ceramics, carbons, and polymers. While metals and ceramics are highly durable and resistant to corrosion, bioceramics are soft and pliable. They are susceptible to mechanical fracture under high loading forces. For this reason, they are not commonly used in implant dentistry. However, they are often used in other medical applications, such as shock-absorbing components.

Implants must be positioned in a bone that is non-moving and stable. The goal is to achieve osseointegration, which is a process that allows the titanium implant to bond with the bone in the jaw. Unlike other cosmetic dentistry procedures, dental implants are placed in a fixed location on the jawbone. To do so, dentists must pierce the pointed end of the upper front tooth socket and secure the implant to the bone.

Teeth whitening & bleaching

The global Teeth Whitening & Bleaching Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the next five years. This growth will be led by the Asia Pacific region. Major companies in this market include Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hello Products, Ludovico Martelli SpA, Proctor & Gamble, and others.

The market is expected to grow largely due to growing awareness among consumers about oral health and aesthetics. The aging population of developing countries is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, the growing digital impact is expected to influence consumers’ buying decisions. Other factors cushion the growth of the market, including rising disposable income and changing lifestyle.

Among the regions, the Asia Pacific region will account for the largest share. Growth in this region will be driven by rising awareness about oral health and the high demand for cosmetic procedures in the region. In addition, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.