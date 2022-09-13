Ketamine Curbs Suicidal Thoughts According to New Study

A new study suggests that ketamine is an effective drug for the treatment of suicidal thoughts. This study involved a group of patients who had previously failed to respond to conventional antidepressants. After taking ketamine, patients reported feeling much safer and were less likely to harm themselves.

The study found that ketamine significantly reduced suicidal thoughts in more than 60% of patients. The effect was not the same for patients with depressive disorder, but it was still significantly more beneficial than placebo in reducing suicidal thoughts. The researchers found that the drugs’ benefits were different depending on the diagnosis of the patients, with ketamine significantly less effective in patients with depressive disorders and more severe cases of other mental illnesses. Interestingly, the study did not find any evidence of manic or psychotic symptoms in the ketamine-treated group.

The study involved a hospital-based, single-blinded, randomized, controlled prospective study. Participants were evaluated according to the study criteria and were grouped into a ketamine or placebo group. After the first treatment, the ketamine group showed a significant reduction in suicidal ideation. However, there were still some limitations, such as the fact that the researchers did not have an effective system for tracking the side effects of the drugs.

Ketamine is a fast-acting sedative and can reduce suicidal thoughts in people with depressive disorders. However, it is important to note that the drug is not suitable for everyone. Some patients might be unable to tolerate its effects and may experience a short spike in their blood pressure.

The study could open the way for the use of ketamine as a treatment for different types of depression. It could eventually become a mainstream treatment for different mental illnesses. With nearly 46,000 people dying each year by suicide, this drug could be an important part of the solution to this epidemic.

Although the study was short-term, the results are encouraging. The drug’s effects persisted six weeks after treatment. However, the results do not match previous findings or a related meta-analysis. The researchers believe that more long-term studies are necessary to confirm the drug’s effectiveness and safety.

However, it is important to note that the study was conducted on a limited population of patients. The study included a small number of patients and lacked randomization, which limits its generalizability. The study is also limited by its lack of information about the baseline condition of patients.

The researchers found that ketamine reduced depression symptoms and reduced suicidal thoughts among patients. The improvement was evident as early as four hours after ketamine treatment. Ketamine treatment also reduced suicidal thoughts for up to seven days. In addition, patients felt more relaxed and less likely to attempt suicide.

Ketamine treatment reduced HAM-D17 scores more rapidly than placebo. This was also reflected in scores the following day. This suggests that ketamine may be a reasonable choice for filling the gap in antisuicidal efficacy caused by delayed onset.