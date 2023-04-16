Michigan Paper Mill Fungal Outbreak Results in 1 Fatality and 12 Hospitalizations

A fungal outbreak in Michigan that has left at least one person dead and 12 others hospitalized. The outbreak has been linked to a paper mill in the area that uses wood pulp to make products such as tissues and paper towels.

The fungus involved in the outbreak is a type of mold called Aspergillus fumigatus, which can cause respiratory infections in humans. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has warned people in the area to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and chest pain.

The outbreak was first detected in March 2018, when two patients at a local hospital were found to have the same strain of Aspergillus fumigatus. Since then, more cases have been reported, and the MDHHS has been working with the paper mill to investigate the source of the outbreak.

The investigation has found that the paper mill’s wood pulp processing area is likely the source of the fungus. The MDHHS has recommended that the mill take steps to prevent the spread of the fungus, such as improving ventilation and cleaning procedures.

The paper mill has stated that it is cooperating with the MDHHS and is taking steps to address the outbreak. The company has also stated that it has implemented new safety protocols to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

In response to the outbreak, the MDHHS has urged people in the area to take precautions such as wearing protective masks and avoiding areas where wood pulp is being processed. The agency has also recommended that hospitals and other healthcare facilities be vigilant for symptoms of respiratory infections in patients who may have been exposed to the fungus.

The event highlights the importance of monitoring industrial processes that could potentially release harmful substances into the environment and impact public health. It also emphasizes the need for prompt and effective action by public health authorities and private companies to prevent and control outbreaks of infectious diseases.