There are a number of milk substitutes on the market. Some are surprisingly expensive, while others are not. Some have more sugar than milk and contain unnecessary additives. If you’re looking for a dairy substitute, look for a brand without sweeteners. But many brands contain a variety of ingredients, including brown-rice syrup or canola oil.

For those concerned about the price and availability, the cheapest plant-based option is soy milk, which costs around $1 to $3 per half-gallon. Although it’s easily available in supermarkets, soy milk is not very effective, because it doesn’t respond well to heat. In addition, soy tends to curdle at higher temperatures. Almond milk is another milk substitute that’s popular in coffee shops.

The dairy industry is one of the top producers of greenhouse gases, contributing to global climate change. Therefore, reducing your consumption of dairy products is an effective way to reduce your carbon footprint. In addition, dairy production practices violate the body of mother cows by ripping their babies from their mothers.

A study published at Oxford University found that milk produced from cows has the most negative impact on the environment. It consumes more land and emits three times more greenhouse gases than plant-based alternatives. Those costs are passed on to consumers. Soy and almond milk are cheaper, but they do not have the same nutritional value.

If you’re looking for a dairy-free milk substitute, consider your nutritional needs first. Then try a few and see which one suits you best. It’s crucial to read labels and understand the risks and benefits of consuming milk alternatives. For example, some are high in sodium and sugar and lack essential vitamins. To make up for the lack of nutrients, you can supplement your diet with other food sources or supplements.

In the past few years, the conventional dairy industry has struggled to survive. Companies like Borden and Dean Foods filed for bankruptcy in late 2019 due to dwindling dairy consumption. As consumers switched to plant-based alternatives, dairy producers struggled to keep up. In order to stay profitable, grocery retailers invested in milk production operations, sold it at low prices, and subsidized the operations with profits from other sources.

A popular milk substitute is filled with coconut oil or palm kernel oil. These milk alternatives have low free fatty acids. However, the oil contains hydrogenated fat. Also, these alternatives are inferior to dairy milk in terms of calcium and protein content. They also lack the whey proteins. If you’re trying to avoid dairy milk, don’t bother. They’re ineffective and expensive. You can choose another milk substitute to save money and avoid the health risks.