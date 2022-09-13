Poor Sleep Causes Weight Gain and Hurts Eating Habits

Sleep deprivation leads to changes in the brain that influence appetite. People who don’t get enough sleep experience increased activity in the pleasure-seeking and reward areas of the brain, which makes them more likely to crave junk food and other fatty foods. Also, they experience less activity in areas of the brain that regulate food intake, making them less likely to exercise self-control when eating.

Getting enough sleep is essential for a healthy body and weight. It regulates hormones that tell your body when to eat and when you’re full, which are critical for maintaining a healthy weight. Also, a healthy night’s sleep can protect your health by reducing the risk of injury and falls.

The increasing obesity epidemic is closely associated with the lack of sleep. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of medical conditions that interfere with sleep is also a contributor. This makes it imperative for dietitians to stay abreast of emerging research on the link between short sleep and obesity. Fortunately, research is pointing in this direction.

In addition to these health risks, poor sleep also has negative effects on a person’s mood and energy. In addition, it affects the immune system, cardiovascular health, and sex drive. Furthermore, people who don’t get adequate sleep often have a shorter lifespan than those with adequate sleep.